Fox News host Tucker Carlson released explosive audio between CNN host Chris Cuomo and disbarred attorney Michael Cohen, who is a convicted felon, that showed the two men discussing Cuomo’s time at ABC News.

Transcript and video below:

CUOMO: You know, I’m always careful when I talk to media, you know? … You know many f***ing phone calls I’ve gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they heard about me to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC? Guys calling and saying, “I heard he was the Charlie Rose of ABC. He used to invite women to the hotel and open his bathrobe.” Do I look like the kind of f***ing guy who’s gotta do that?

COHEN: Sure. Why not?

CUOMO: …lying saying, “I have a good source that says he forced one woman to have sex. I just want to know if you’ve ever heard anything like that.” There is no woman. There is none of that.

COHEN: So, here’s the problem–

CUOMO: Women who do work there, saying, “oh, yeah, you know, some of these of men,” and naming me with other guys. “You know, we bumped into each other once in the elevator and he put his hand on my shoulder and he made me really uncomfortable.” I mean, what the f***?

COHEN: It’s a problem and now–

CUOMO: I’m careful with the media always. I’ve always told you, the media is not your friend.

COHEN: No.