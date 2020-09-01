https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/watch-tucker-carlson-releases-audio-cnn-anchor-chris-cuomo-confiding-michael-cohen/

It’s Tucker Time!

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday evening released audio of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo confiding in Michael Cohen.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen was charged and convicted last year for lying to Congress.

Cuomo appeared to be really annoyed over people suggesting that he acted like Charlie Rose to get women.

“Guys calling and saying, I heard he was the Charlie Rose of ABC and he used to invite women to the hotel and open his bath robe,” Cuomo said to Cohen.

“Do I look like the kind of f*cking guy who’s gotta do that?” Cuomo said.

Chris Cuomo told Michael Cohen that women complained about him when he worked at ABC: “You know, we bumped into each other in the elevator and he put his hand on my shoulder and made me really uncomfortable.”

“I mean what the f*ck?!” Cuomo said. “The media is not your friend.”

WATCH:

New Audio: Chris Cuomo confides in Michael Cohen. pic.twitter.com/SbHoPQx9Tm — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 2, 2020

