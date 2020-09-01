https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/514637-white-house-physician-says-trump-healthy-no-mini-strokes

The White House physician on Tuesday maintained that the president has not had any heart issues after Trump himself denied having a series of “mini-strokes.”

“I can confirm that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump compares police who use force to golfers who ‘choke’ Pence told to be on standby to assume powers during Trump’s abrupt Walter Reed visit: book Top Senate Democrat requests German ambassador nomination pulled over past inflammatory comments MORE has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media,” presidential physician Sean Conley said in a statement issued at Trump’s direction.

“The President remains healthy and I have no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him,” Conley said. “As stated in my last report, I expect him to remain fit to execute the duties of the Presidency.”

Conley’s statement blamed the media for incorrect reports, though it was Trump who mentioned “mini-strokes” earlier Tuesday, saying he did not suffer from the condition.

The president was responding to a new book that reported Vice President Pence was on standby in the event Trump was incapacitated during an unscheduled visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last November.

The president’s denial that he experienced a series of mini-strokes raised eyebrows, as the book from New York Times correspondent Michael Schmidt did not specifically state that Trump had suffered from a series of small strokes.

The White House said at the time that Trump had undergone portions of his annual physical exam in November when he had free time, but offered few other details. Conley later issued a letter seeking to dispel speculation that Trump may have had a medical episode.

Trump has for months cast doubt on Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says Black Lives Matter is ‘bad for Black people’ Kamala Harris pops in on Brandy and Monica’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle: ‘You queens, you stars’ Hillicon Valley: Twitter flags Trump campaign tweet of Biden clip as manipulated media | Democrats demand in-person election security briefings resume | Proposed rules to protect power grid raise concerns MORE‘s physical and mental fitness for office while aggressively pushing back whenever his own health is called into question.

The president lashed out at the media over the speculation brought on by the Walter Reed visit last November, calling the reporting “dangerous.”

The president has also spent an extended period of time defending an incident at West Point where he appeared to struggle to raise a glass of water to his mouth and later haltingly walked down a ramp. At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., the president made a point to sip from a water glass using one hand, prompting raucous applause from the crowd.

