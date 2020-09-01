https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/will-twitter-facebook-cnn-attack-take-fox-abc-articles-covid-19-mirrored-accurate-report-retweeted-president-trump/

On Sunday CNN slandered President Trump and the Gateway Pundit and encouraged Twitter to take down a tweet based on CDC data that we reported and the President retweeted.

But at about the same time FOX News, ABC and CBS published articles confirming our report. Will CNN and Twitter now redact their attacks on us and President Trump?



On Saturday night we posted an article about COVID-19 – SHOCK REPORT: This Week CDC Quietly Updated COVID-19 Numbers – Only 9,210 Americans Died From COVID-19 Alone – Rest Had Different Other Serious Illnesses

The gist of the article is that COVID-19 is not nearly as deadly as first projected by the WHO and then by Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx. Based on CDC numbers this past week only 6% of all deaths attributed to COVID-19 were instances where the only factor in the individual’s death was due to COVI9-19.

From the CDC website.



For all the other deaths reported by the CDC linked to COVID-19, the individuals who passed away had 2-3 other serious illnesses or co-morbidities. This comes from actual data from the CDC and was tweeted by Mel Q on Twitter.

Mel Q shared a calculation which showed that 6% of all COVID-19 deaths as reported by the CDC was only 9,201 deaths.

Only 9,201 people died in the US this year where COVID-19 was their only cause of death.

We used Mel Q’s tweet in our report and the President of the United States retweeted Mel Q’s tweet as well.

But Sunday Twitter took down the tweet. They notified Mel Q that the tweet that used actual CDC data “violated their policy on misleading information about COVID-19.” Her account was suspended from posting for 12 hours.



Next CNN wrote an article about this calculation, the President’s retweet and our article entitled – Twitter removes QAnon supporter’s false claim about coronavirus death statistics that Trump had retweeted

They also tweeted out their work:

Twitter has taken down a tweet containing a false claim about coronavirus death statistics that was made by a supporter of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory — a post that President Trump retweeted earlier in the day https://t.co/QL65Bjw0Fe — CNN (@CNN) August 30, 2020

Of course CNN never approached us about their garbage post. We explained Sunday night in a post why CNN’s report was rubbish and adequately refuted their false claims.

At about the same time as the CNN hit piece media outlets – FOX News and ABC confirmed our report in separate articles and then on Monday ABC shared a similar report.



FOX News published a report headlined: CDC: 94% of Covid-19 deaths had underlying medical conditions. In their report they stated:

The Centers for Disease Control released information showing how many people who died from COVID-19 had comorbidities or underlying conditions as they are sometimes referred to by doctors. According to the , comorbidity is defined as: ” more than one disease or condition is present in the same person at the same time. Conditions described as comorbidities are often chronic or long-term conditions. Other names to describe comorbid conditions are coexisting or co-occurring conditions and sometimes also “multimorbidity” or “multiple chronic conditions.” Comorbidity and underlying conditions can both be used to describe conditions that exist in one person at the same time. These can also contribute to a persons death who has been diagnosed with COVID-19… …According to the CDC 9,683 died in the United States with only having COVID-19 listed on their death certificate.

ABC published a similar article: CDC: 94% of Covid-19 deaths had underlying medical conditions

According to the CDC 9683 died in the United States with only having COVID-19 listed on their death certificate.

CBS published a similar article on Monday:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data last week that depicts how many Americans who have died from COVID-19 also had contributing conditions. According to the report, only 6% of deaths have COVID-19 as the only cause mentioned, revealing that 94% of patients who died from coronavirus also had other “health conditions and contributing causes.”

CNN attacked us for reporting these numbers. Twitter took down the tweet of a young woman who posted the same. It’s clear the tech giants are playing politics in this election season against President Trump.

