https://www.the-sun.com/news/1399408/seattle-seahawks-nfl-coach-pete-carroll-white-people-need-educated/
About The Author
Related Posts
WHOA: Even Left Admits President Trump Could Carry Minnesota, Which Democrats Have Won in 11 Straight Presidential Elections
September 1, 2020
Statue of Seattle Grunge Music Icon Chris Cornell Vandalized by Democrat-Communist Revolutionaries, Further Proving Uprising Has NOTHING To Do With ‘George Floyd’ or ‘Racism’
August 23, 2020
Flashback: Phony Kamala Harris Called Kavanaugh False Accuser Christine Crazy Ford ‘A True Profile In Courage’
August 13, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy