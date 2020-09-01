https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/humpty-dumpty-know-not-reliable-ouch-cnns-brian-stelter-goes-cspan-callers-chew-spit-video/

Hack reporter Brian Stelter went on C-SPAN to promote his new book about FOX News and President Trump.

He was wanting to promote his book.
He did not expect this…

Minnesota C-SPAN caller: “I don’t know if there’s any journalists left at CNN, but I know that if I were to estimate about 300 different distortions or misinformation that we get out of CNN … if you added all that up to 46 months, it comes out to be 300,000-plus distortions of truth. This is how low you’ll go is that you went out, and you made lies, and you defamed a child, and then, you had to settle out of court to pay this child for distorting information about this young individual.”

TRENDING: WARNING: Democrat Data Firm Says Trump Landslide Likely on Election Day – But will Be Flipped to Biden by Mail-In Votes Emerging a Week After Election

A second caller attacked Stelter and his network calling him “Humpty Dumpty” on the air.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...