In an open letter released on Wednesday, 81 winners of the Nobel Prize endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president in the 2020 election, as reported by CNN.

In the letter, the laureates claim that Biden has a “willingness to listen to experts” and a “deep appreciation for using science to find solutions.” The letter continued, saying that “at no time in our nation’s history has there been a greater need for our leaders to appreciate the value of science in formulating public policy.” The Nobel laureate campaign was organized by Congressman Bill Foster (D-Ill.), who is himself a physicist.

Democrats have accused President Donald Trump of “ignoring the science” in his response to the coronavirus response. However, President Trump actually has relied on the science more than his critics suggest. He correctly pointed out that the lockdown measures have not done any more to slow the spread of the virus, while Joe Biden has said he would lock down the whole country again if elected. President Trump was also an early advocate for the anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the virus, after numerous studies have overwhelmingly proven it to be a success.

Most recently, President Trump pointed out that the CDC had revised their own coronavirus death totals on their website, confirming that only about 10,000 Americans have actually died from the Chinese virus itself. By contrast, the remaining 170,000 deaths were caused by underlying conditions or illnesses that the victims were suffering from in addition to the coronavirus. Despite this information coming straight from the CDC, some on the Left have falsely called this a “conspiracy theory.”

