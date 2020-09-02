https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/02/84-year-old-nypd-rabbi-victim-of-attempted-mugging-in-nyc/

The NYPD’s Chief Chaplain, Rabbi Alvin Kass, was the victim of an attempted mugging on Manhattan’s Upper West Side early Tuesday morning:

NY POST: NYPD Chief Chaplain Rabbi Alvin Kass assaulted in attempted mugging on Upper West Side — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 1, 2020

Where’s the accountability?

NYPD Chief Chaplain Rabbi Alvin Kass assaulted in attempted mugging https://t.co/HrEMWRmBrF via @nypmetro At what point does anyone leading this city take responsibility? Where is DeBlasio,Adams,Johnson, Lancman? Another attack on Jewish people! Demand accountability! — SBA (@SBANYPD) September 1, 2020

Thankfully, he wasn’t seriously hurt and an arrest has been made:

Our thoughts are with the NYPD’s Chief Chaplain, Rabbi Kass. Fortunately, he was not seriously hurt during the attempted robbery.

NYPD Detectives have arrested the individual wanted for the crime. https://t.co/vt3waEF2tj — Detectives’ Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) September 2, 2020

From CBS News:

Police located and arrested the suspect Tuesday evening. They say 39-year-old Rafael Diaz is charged with attempted assault, attempted robbery and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Diaz is reportedly homeless, which has gotten worse in recent years:

NYPD Chief Chaplain Rabbi Alvin Kass mugged on Upper West Side. “He said he was hungry and he wanted money.” Cops arrested 39-year-old Rafael Diaz. Police say he had a crack pipe on him, say he’s homeless. Rabbi says he’s noticed homelessness in UWS has worsened lately. At 11p. pic.twitter.com/yLe8WBHk7O — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) September 2, 2020

Over to you, Mayor de Blasio:

Tuesday

Rabbi mugged https://t.co/CvLv6gGwkF Monday

Judge punchedhttps://t.co/MiiSgUd0xm Sunday

Attempted rape in Subwayhttps://t.co/tvnuLt8rYa — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 1, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

