The next mayor of Portland could be a radical left-wing, self-proclaimed Antifa member named Sarah Iannarone. She tweeted in 2019, “I am Antifa,” and will face current Mayor Ted Wheeler in a run-off election in November.

Neither of the candidates received a majority of the votes in the first round and will face off again in several weeks. Wheeler won more votes initially but has faced fierce criticism by both President Donald Trump on his handling of the Portland riots and left-wing agitators who say he has been too tough on protests—that have frequently turned into destructive and even deadly riots.

Portland’s choices for mayor in November are the derelict Ted Wheeler or an open supporter of antifa who wants to defund the policehttps://t.co/q00zwALwYH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 2, 2020

Iannarone said in a Jan. 2019 tweet that “I am not a violent thug and I am Antifa.” She listed several groups she deems are being targeted by “Red Hats.”

To those who say Antifa are violent thugs: I am not a violent thug and I am Antifa. I am Antifa because the Red Hats are coming after brown & black people, after Jews, after queer & trans people, and more. They are coming after our democracy. #HolocaustMemorialDay #NeverForget — sarah iannarone (she/her) (@sarahforpdx) January 27, 2019

President Trump has hit hard on current Mayor Ted Wheeler for his inaction and allowing rioting and murder to take place across his city— which has gotten so bad that Wheeler himself is moving after agitators attacked his house.

If the incompetent Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, doesn’t get control of his city and stop the Anarchists, Agitators, Rioters and Looters, causing great danger to innocent people, we will go in and take care of matters the way they should have been taken care of 100 days ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020

Ted Wheeler, the wacky Radical Left Do Nothing Democrat Mayor of Portland, who has watched great death and destruction of his City during his tenure, thinks this lawless situation should go on forever. Wrong! Portland will never recover with a fool for a Mayor…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

According to a Willamette Week report, Iannarone’s campaign manager led protestors in an effort to stop traffic and shut down a highway in Portland after Tump’s 2016 win.

The candidate has frequently voiced support for the nights of unrest, even saying she supported her daughter attending the protests, according to the Daily Caller.

“We need to understand these protests are part of a healthy democracy. Peaceful protests, in my opinion, might not necessarily be moving the conversation forward,” Iannarone said to KGW8 in early August. Her campaign later issued a follow-up statement saying she does “not condone” criminal activity.

