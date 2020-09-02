http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SGvZtf4qB5E/

Disney-owned ABC will broadcast a voter registration comedy special ahead of election day that will feature appearances by Michelle Obama and anti-Trump Republicans including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Cindy McCain. VOMO: Vote or Miss Out, hosted by actor-comedian Kevin Hart, is set to air September 14.

The primetime special is billed as a non-partisan event with one goal — “helping America register to vote.” The special is being produced by a media company called ATTN:, which has close ties to the Obama family. Other producers on the special include When We All Vote, the voter registration organization spearheaded by Michelle Obama, and sara + tom, the production company co-founded by actress Sara Gilbert.

With an unprecedented election season, we’re bringing together maximum star power for #VOMO: Vote or Miss Out. On Sept. 14th, some of the biggest names in comedy & politics are coming to @abcnetwork for a 1-night only special event with one goal: helping America register to vote. pic.twitter.com/EVFi5DVoQv — attn (@attn) September 2, 2020

The show’s celebrity line-up also includes Scarlett Johansson, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Jaden and Willow Smith, and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God. Political figures expected to put in an appearance include Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) — who has openly clashed with President Trump — and Ann Romney, the wife of Mitt Romney.

“We hope that we can create an event that will speak to all generations, young and old, in a way that shows them that by engaging in the political process, we have an exceptional opportunity to have our voices and values reflected at every level of government,” said ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal in a statement.

Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote has been aggressively pushing voter registration among young people as well as vote by mail. The organization relies heavily on Hollywood celebrities to use their influencer status to reach young voters through social media.

In a YouTube message last month, Michelle Obama encouraged Americans to vote early and by mail. “Fair and safe voting is gonna be more important than ever this year, and that’s why When We All Vote is fighting to expand vote-by-mail, in-person early voting and online voter registration,” she said.

VOMO: Vote or Miss Out is set to air on ABC on September 14 at 10 p.m ET.

