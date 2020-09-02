https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/voters-georgia-voter-roll-american-civil-liberties-union/2020/09/02/id/985190

Georgia wrongfully removed nearly 200,000 inactive voter rolls, according to a report commissioned by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The Palast Investigative Fund, a nonpartisan group that focuses on data journalism, conducted research for the ACLU by employing five address verification firms to conduct what is called an “Advanced Address List Hygiene,” a method of residential address verification, on the 313,243 names scrubbed from the state’s voter rolls in 2019.

A summary of the findings show 247,832 of those registrations were not verified as having actually relocated.

That figure was lowered to 198,351 after Palast calculated the number of voters who had died (8,727), had unverifiable records (33,526), or had addresses the post office does not accept as “mailable” (10,398).

“There are tens of thousands of Georgia voters who have registered, properly maintained a residence in the same county, and nevertheless have had their registration deleted by the state of Georgia,” Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to check their voter status. Many people on this State’s list have every right to assume they are registered to vote. We want you to have time to re-register.”

