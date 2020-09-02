https://www.theblaze.com/news/wheeler-leaves-condo-antifa-violence

Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler was forced to move from his condominium home due to threats by protesters just a week after forcefully rejecting an offer from President Donald Trump to help quell the violence.

Wheeler wrote a letter to his neighbors informing them that he was moving in order to avoid more violence from protesters at the condominium.

“I want to express my sincere apologies for the damage to our home and the fear that you are experiencing due to my position. It’s unfair to all of you who have no role in politics or in my administration,” read the letter according to The Oregonian, which obtained a screenshot of the message.

He went on to say that it would be best for him “and for everyone else’s safety and peace” to move from the condominium.

Protesters have protested outside the mayor’s condominium for several days to seek his resignation and demanding that the police department be drastically defunded.

In videos posted on social media, the protesters were captured playing very loud disruptive music, shining bright lights at the building, barricading themselves in the lobby, and even destroying property outside the building.

The Oregonian reported that Wheeler bought the two-bedroom condominium apartment in 2017 for $820,000.

“Politics of division and demagoguery”

Wheeler had previously rejected the president’s offer to send federal officers to help stop the rioting and looting in Portland in a scathing letter. He accused Trump of trying to use the protests to aid in his political campaign to be re-elected in November.

“We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery. Portlanders are onto you,” wrote Wheeler.

“We have already seen your reckless disregard for human life in your bumbling response to the COVID pandemic. And we know you’ve reached the conclusion that images of violence or vandalism are your only ticket to reelection,” he added.

Wheeler went on to claim that the president’s previous efforts to ostensibly stop the protests actually made the violence worse. He concluded by saying, “Stay away, please.”

When asked if Wheeler had responded to the latest offer from the Trump administration, Acting Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cucinelli had a humorous response on Fox Business.

“Not yet. We have not yet, he’s probably busy picking out real estate agents!” he snarked.

