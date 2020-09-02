https://www.dailywire.com/news/ag-barr-on-police-shooting-in-kenosha-jacob-blake-was-committing-a-felony-and-he-was-armed

During an interview on Wednesday, Attorney General William Barr weighed in on the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, explaining how the situation was different than what happened to George Floyd.

When asked by CNN host Wolf Blitzer how he thought African American parents around the U.S. explain to their kids what happened to Jacob Blake and George Floyd, Barr responded, “Well, I’m not going to talk about Blake, the Blake case.”

“Why not?” Blitzer asked.

“Because I think it’s different than the Floyd case,” Barr responded.

“What’s different?” Blitzer pressed.

“Well, Floyd was already subdued, incapacitated, in handcuffs, and was not armed,” Barr responded. “In the Jacob case, he was in the midst of committing a felony and he was armed. So, that’s a big difference.”

When Blitzer said that Blake’s family said that Blake was not armed, Barr responded, “Well, I’ve stated what I believe to be the difference and that’s why I don’t want to talk about them as if they’re interchangeable, okay?”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said that Blake had a knife on the floorboard of the vehicle that he was entering as he resisted law enforcement.

The Kenosha Professional Police Association (KPPA) disputed the narrative that Blake was unarmed, saying in a statement, “The recent officer-involved shooting in Kenosha has produced a variety of feelings and narratives; most of which are wholly inaccurate. The purely fictional depiction of events coming from those without direct knowledge of what actually occurred is incredibly harmful, and provides no benefit to anyone whatsoever, other than to perpetuate a misleading narrative.”

“Mr. Blake was not unarmed. He was armed with a knife,” the statement continued. “The officers did not see the knife initially. The officers first saw him holding the knife while they were on the passenger side of the vehicle. The “main” video circulating on the internet shows Mr. Blake with the knife in his left hand when he rounds the front of the car. The officers issued repeated commands for Mr. Blake to drop the knife. He did not comply.”

