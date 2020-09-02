http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bzxK9m838eI/

August 2020 was the eighth consecutive month of record background checks for gun sales and transfers.

FBI figures show 3,115,063 National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) checks were performed in August 2020, shattering the previous August record of 2,366,824.

On August 3, 2020, Breitbart News reported every month, January 2020 through July 2020, set a record. In other words, there were more NICS checks in January 2020 than in any January ever, and more NICS checks in February 2020 than in any February ever. March 2020 set the record for March, April 2020 for April, and so on, all the way through July.

Now it is clear August extended the record-setting streak to eight consecutive months.

In addition to the record NICS checks, Breitbart News reported National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) figures showing there were nearly five million first-time gun buyers who made purchases amid the surge in retail gun sales, January 2020 through July 2020.

The NSSF noted that spike in gun purchases included buyers from demographics the establishment media often overlooks.

For example, Yahoo Sports reported NSSF isolated and examined the first six months of 2020 and found that gun purchases by black men and women were up 58 percent over what they were during the first six months of 2019.

The leap in NICS background checks is occurring as numerous Democrat-run cities across the county are awash in riots, violent crime, and efforts to defund police departments.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

