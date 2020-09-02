https://www.mediapost.com/publications/article/355399/autotrader-kelley-blue-book-launch-drive-the-vot.html

Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book are launching an initiative to encourage voter registration.

The “Drive the Vote” campaign has the goal of helping visitors to both websites find information on registering to vote.

In line with this initiative, Cox Automotive — parent company of Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book — will also encourage employees to take paid time off on November 3 to vote.

General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have given employees the day off to vote since 1999, per their contracts with the United Auto Workers union.

A growing list of employers are offering Election Day off, including Coca-Cola, Twitter, Cisco and Uber.

A movement called “Time to Vote” launched in February to encourage companies to offer paid time off on Election Day.

More than 700 companies have joined the list, including Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Bank of America, Best Buy, Chobani, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gap Inc., J.Crew Group, JCPenney, JPMorgan Chase, KIND Healthy Snacks, Levi Strauss & Co., Lyft, Nike, Target, Visa and Walmart.

Marketing and media companies are also joining the movement, including Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Comedy Central, Hill Holliday, Ketchum, MullenLowe U.S. and Smithsonian Channel.

Starting today, visitors to the Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book websites, which reach 6 in 10 new car shoppers, will be greeted with resources for registering to vote and information on how to get out to the polls in November.

With only two months remaining until the election, Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book are committed to educating consumers on how they can cast their vote and make sure their voice is heard, according to the companies. Through the “Drive the Vote” campaign, Cox Automotive hopes to help create a more inclusive, reflective country.

“2020 has been an incredible year full of changes — in how we work, live and relate to one another,” said Jessica Stafford, senior vice president of consumer solutions for Cox Automotive, in a release. “We recognize that it is now more important than ever to support our employees. The best way to move the needle on creating a more diverse, more accepting community is to improve inclusive voting.”

Cox Automotive has created microsite at Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book to support the initiative.

