Attorney General Bill Barr on Wednesday called it a “false narrative” to say that there is an “epidemic of cops shooting unarmed black men” in America.

“I think the narrative that the police are on some epidemic of shooting unarmed black men is simply a false narrative. The fact is that it’s very rare for an unarmed African American to be shot by a white police officer,” said the AG during an appearance on CNN.

According to data from the National Institutes of Health, in years past, 52% percent of individuals shot by police officers were white, only 32% were black. However, black Americans make up only about 13% of the U.S. population, so that number is disproportionally high.

The overwhelming majority (84%) of individuals shot by the police were armed. Though, nearly 15% of black victims were unarmed, while only 9.4% of white victims were unarmed, and just under 6% of Hispanic victims were unarmed.

The report did not mention the race of the shooting officers.

In July, Barr said he understood why African Americans harbored distrust toward police officers, and spoke about the optics of bias during police encounters with black individuals. But, he has remained firm on his view that the theory of systemic racism within police departments is not one he believes.

“It seems far more like that the problem stems from a complex mix of factors, which can be addressed with focused attention over time,” said Barr.

