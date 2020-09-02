https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/basement-biden-headed-kenosha-tomorrow-first-visit-wisconsin-674-days/

Slow Joe will emerge from his basement and visit Kenosha, Wisconsin tomorrow.

BREAKING: Biden heading to Kenosha tomorrow, per @tylerpager. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 2, 2020

The 77-year-old is playing follow the leader.

TRENDING: WARNING: Democrat Data Firm Says Trump Landslide Likely on Election Day – But will Be Flipped to Biden by Mail-In Votes Emerging a Week After Election

President Trump visited Kenosha on Tuesday and surveyed the damage done by Biden-BLM rioters.

Biden initially skipped his visit to Kenosha because he thought Trump’s visit would backfire on him.

Biden hasn’t been to Wisconsin in 674 days but the internal polling must be bad enough for him to leave his basement to visit the key battleground state.

The last time Joe Biden was in Wisconsin was 674 days ago. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

