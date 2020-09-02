https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-campaign-cuts-livestream-fox-news-reporter-peter-doocy-forces-biden-admit-not-sound-alarm-covid-january-video/

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Wednesday forced Joe Biden to admit he did not warn President Trump about what had to be done to combat Covid in January.

Biden was about to leave his campaign event on Wednesday when Peter Doocy shouted a question at him.

Biden was not happy when he realized the reporter shouting at him was Peter Doocy: “I know you always ask a hostile question, but go ahead,” Biden said.

The two have sparred in the past many times because Doocy often confronts Biden and humiliates him.

TRENDING: Debate Moderators Announced for Presidential Debates — All Are Trump-Haters with Chris Wallace Being the Worst

Biden has repeatedly lied about being the first to warn about Covid back in January of this year and Doocy called him out on that lie on Wednesday.

Peter Doocy asked Biden why he was holding crowded campaign rallies in March if he thought Covid was so dangerous in January.

Biden looked stunned and went on and on in a long-winded nonsensical rant.

WATCH:

Biden’s campaign cut their livestream off before Doocy asked a question exposing Biden’s lies.

Biden did not warn President Trump about the seriousness of Covid in January.

In fact, Biden called President Trump a xenophobe and a fear-monger for shutting down travel to and from China in January.

Roll the tape!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...