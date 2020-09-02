https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-campaign-cuts-livestream-fox-news-reporter-peter-doocy-forces-biden-admit-not-sound-alarm-covid-january-video/

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Wednesday forced Joe Biden to admit he did not warn President Trump about what had to be done to combat Covid in January.

Biden was about to leave his campaign event on Wednesday when Peter Doocy shouted a question at him.

Biden was not happy when he realized the reporter shouting at him was Peter Doocy: “I know you always ask a hostile question, but go ahead,” Biden said.

The two have sparred in the past many times because Doocy often confronts Biden and humiliates him.

Biden has repeatedly lied about being the first to warn about Covid back in January of this year and Doocy called him out on that lie on Wednesday.

Peter Doocy asked Biden why he was holding crowded campaign rallies in March if he thought Covid was so dangerous in January.

Biden looked stunned and went on and on in a long-winded nonsensical rant.

WATCH:

. @pdoocy just grabbed Joe Biden on his way out and asked why he was still hosting rallies in MARCH if he was supposedly warning Trump about the seriousness of COVID-19 in JANUARY. Biden had no response whatsoever and went on a long rant to deflect from his hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/astVPWosGO — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 2, 2020

Biden’s campaign cut their livestream off before Doocy asked a question exposing Biden’s lies.

Why did Joe Biden’s campaign cut their live stream off before Fox News Peter Doocy asked a question regarding Biden’s revisionist history when it comes to coronavirus? pic.twitter.com/evMz6SOd0R — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) September 2, 2020

Biden did not warn President Trump about the seriousness of Covid in January.

In fact, Biden called President Trump a xenophobe and a fear-monger for shutting down travel to and from China in January.

Roll the tape!

Remember when Joe Biden called @realDonaldTrump a “fear-monger” and a “xenophobe” for shutting down travel to and from China amidst the #coronavirus outbreak? We remember. President Trump made a decision that saved countless number of lives!pic.twitter.com/KuEo5s5X4s — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) March 27, 2020

