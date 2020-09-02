https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-campaign-panic-dem-candidate-announces-visit-to-kenosha-multi-million-dollar-ad-campaign-denouncing-riots

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign announced, Wednesday, that Biden will finally visit riot-ravaged Kenosha, Wisconsin — despite claiming, earlier, that a speech in Pennsylvania, condemning violence was enough — and that the Democratic candidate will appear in a “nationwide” ad campaign denouncing riots, looting, arson, and violence.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that Biden will visit Kenosha on Thursday, reversing a campaign decision, made last week, to avoid appearing in any city directly affected by destructive unrest. Instead, Biden appeared in southern Pennsylvania on Monday and delivered a speech largely blaming recent violence on President Donald Trump, despite evidence that the rioting and arson have been limited largely to Democratic-controlled cities.