https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/514832-biden-extends-lead-over-trump-to-double-digits-in-post-convention-poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden ‘is on some kind of an enhancement’ Pro-Trump group poll: Voters prioritizing economy, have shifting views on protests Twitter removes video from Trump tweet after ‘Electric Avenue’ copyright complaint MORE extended his lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump used private email account while in White House, ex-friend says Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden ‘is on some kind of an enhancement’ How Markey took down a Kennedy MORE nationally to double digits, according to a new poll released after the two major party conventions concluded.

Biden is leading Trump by 11 points, with Biden at 51 percent support among registered voters compared to Trump’s 40 percent, according to an Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday.

Biden’s lead over Trump jumped 2 points from a similar poll released last week, when the Democrat held a 9-point lead over Trump. Biden’s support ticked up 1 point since last week, while Trump’s dipped 1 point, based on the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most recent poll found 4 percent said they are not sure who they would vote for, 2 percent of registered voters said they would vote for another candidate, and 2 percent said they would not vote, according to the most recent poll.

Biden’s extended lead comes one week after both major party conventions wrapped up, with the GOP convention taking place last week and the Democratic convention the week before.

A separate Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday also found Biden with a double-digit lead over Trump, with Biden leading the president by 10 points.

These polls come as some others have shown the gap narrowing between the two candidates following the national conventions.

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,500 adult U.S. citizens Aug. 30-Sept. 1. There is a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

