Joe Biden finally took questions today after delivering some remarks, before travelling to Kenosha, Wisc. tomorrow. Biden appeared to blame Trump supporters in Portland for “someone shot by someone in the crowd, with a bullet, killed.”

He was asked if he agreed with running mate Kamala Harris’ statements that the officer who shot Jacob Blake in that city should be charged.

It appears that he said that yes, those officers should be charged, as well as the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Joe Biden appears to be blaming Trump supporters for the execution of the Trump supporter in Portland. pic.twitter.com/WyhRSRyzIS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 2, 2020

“I think we should let the judicial system work its way. I do think there’s a minimum need to be charged, the officers, and as well as Breonna Taylor.

“And I might add, by the way, I think what happened in Portland, where a, one of the Trump guys riding along in vans inciting response, shooting rubber bullets I guess, or paintballs, apparently there was someone shot by someone in the crowd, with a bullet, killed.

“I think that person should meet the legal requirements of whatever that calls for, it should be investigated, and it should follow through on what needs to be done. Let the judicial system work. Let’s make sure justice is done.”

Though the Biden campaign had criticized President Trump’s planned visit to Kenosha, Wisc., saying that the city needed time to heal, Biden will be heading there tomorrow for his own campaign stop.

Biden copied Pence’s convention rhetoric against violence, now Biden is planning to copy Trump’s trip to Kenosha (after harshly criticizing Trump for going yesterday). Difficult to ignore the optics of who is leading, who is following. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 2, 2020

Biden stated that he was the first to call for the Defense Production Act to be put into place early on in the pandemic, which would generate the amount of personal protective equipment needed. On March 29, Biden told NBC that the Defense Production Act should be enacted to create the necessary PPE, and that this was something he would be “moving rapidly” to do. Trump enacted the Defense Production Act two days before that, on March 27.

Biden also noted that, as president, and despite being a constitutionalist, he would put pressure on states, cities, and businesses to require people to wear face masks.

Biden on how everyone should wear face masks anytime they are out of the house bc it’s the patriotic thing to do. pic.twitter.com/5BusKdoG7s — libby emmons (@libbyemmons) September 2, 2020

