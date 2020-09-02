https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-says-hes-a-constitutionalist-cites-throwback-to-dem-primary-that-implicates-kamala-harris

During an answer about nationwide masking, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden argued that he has high respect for the Constitution by offering a 2020 Democratic primary throwback that implicated his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“There’s a question whether or not a president, under the Constitution, could mandate everyone wear a mask,” said Biden, who suggested that nationwide masking would take the form of a pressure campaign rather than an enforceable mandate, reports The Washington Examiner.

“During the primary, I’d have a lot of people telling me, ‘I would by executive order do,’” continued Biden, cutting himself off mid-example. “I’m a Constitutionalist, you know, you can’t do things the Constitution doesn’t allow you the power to do.”

Unfortunately for Biden, his example points to the constitutional temperament of his running mate, a person who Biden has said should have the capability of taking the reins of the presidency from day one.

Back at the Democratic debate in September 2019, the ABC News debate moderator challenged then-candidate Harris on her willingness to embrace gun control executive actions—which Biden was pushing back against—and then asked her if the former vice president had a point about the relevant constitutional problems such actions would bring about.

Harris laughed off the question: “Well, I mean, I would just say, ‘Hey Joe, instead of saying no we can’t, let’s say yes we can.’”

“Let’s be Constitutional,” Biden responded. “We got a Constitution.”

“And yes we can, because I’ll tell you something,” said Harris, addressing the debate audience. “The way that I think about this is—I’ve seen more autopsy photographs than I’ll care to tell you. I have attended more police officer funerals than I care to tell you. I have hugged more mothers of homicide victims than I care to tell you.”

“And the idea that we would wait for this Congress, which has just done nothing to act, is just—it is overlooking the fact that every day in America our babies are going to school to have drills—elementary, middle, and high school students—where they are learning about how they have to hide in a closet or crouch in a corner if there is a masked shooter roaming the hallways of their school,” she said.

Back in late August, Harris suggested that a national mask mandate would be a top priority should the Democrats take the White House, but declined to explain an enforcement mechanism for such a mandate.

“It’s really—it’s a standard. I mean, nobody’s going to be punished. C’mon. Nobody likes to wear a mask,” said Harris, as The Daily Wire previously reported. “This is a universal feeling, right? So that’s not the point. ‘Hey, let’s enjoy wearing masks.’ No. The point is this is what we, as responsible people who love our neighbor, we have to just do that right now. God willing, it won’t be forever. But this is a sacrifice we have to make.”

