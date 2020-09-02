https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-speaks-gibberish-tries-call-trump-stop-boast-never-seemed-can-anything-video/

Joe Biden crawled out of his basement on Wednesday after shutting down pool movement and napping most of Tuesday.

Biden began speaking gibberish at an event in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday.

The 77-year-old tried to blast President Trump and ended up jumbling his words.

“Stop your boast about — never being — seemed at you — you can do anything.”

TRENDING: WARNING: Democrat Data Firm Says Trump Landslide Likely on Election Day – But will Be Flipped to Biden by Mail-In Votes Emerging a Week After Election

Biden then told his staffers to call on friendly sycophantic reporters.

WATCH:

BIDEN to TRUMP: “Stop your boast about — never being — seemed at you — you can do anything.” pic.twitter.com/dkGZPcKQPm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

