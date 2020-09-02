https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-visit-kenosha-thursday-plans-convey-message-unity?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden will travel Thursday to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to discuss the recent wave of protests and violence taking place in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man.

Biden’s visit is happening two days after President Trump traveled to the city of 100,000. Trump met with local law enforcement officers and inspected the damage brought about by the recent riots, connected to the social justice protests.

Biden will meet with the family of Jacob Blake, who remains hospitalized after being shot Aug. 26 seven times a police officer. He also plans on holding a community discussion that will feature business owners, local leaders, and law enforcements officers.

“This is about making sure that we move forward,” said Biden Wednesday.

Following the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 25, Biden has called for a re-examination of the U.S. police system and more national dialogue on race and racism. He has yet to announce any major policies for change. However, the choice of Sen. Kamala Harris, the first black and Indian woman to join a major party’s presidential ticket, was seen, in part, as a response to the significance of this political moment.

On Monday, as part of in-person campaign event in Pittsburgh, Biden made clear that he doesn’t not support the calls to defund police departments that have followed Floyd’s death.

On his Tuesday, visit, Trump called the violence on Kenosha “not acts of peaceful protest but, really, domestic terror.”

Taking a starkly different tone, Biden believes this may be a moment for him to bring the country together.

“I spent my whole life … bringing people together, bringing the community and police officers together, bringing business leader and civic leaders together,” he said. “There’s been so many fissures exposed as a consequence of what’s happened that people are now realizing … . What an enormous opportunity to bring the country together.”

Biden also praised the behavior and actions of most police officers.

“Look, the vast majority of police officers are good, decent honorable women and men. They put on that shield every morning. They have a right to go home that night safely – the vast majority,” said the Democratic nominee. Ruling abiding officers, more than anyone, want to get rid of “bad cops,” he continued, “because it reflects on them.”

Several weeks ago, the New York City Police Benevolent Association, a powerful New York police union endorsed Trump for re-election, saying other politicians had failed them. The organization had not endorsed a presidential candidate in more than three decades.

Though Biden has denounced violence and rioting since the early days of national protests this summer, his campaign has recently ramped up the visibility of his stance against the destruction brought about by the riots in many major U.S. cities.

Though much of the media has consistently called the demonstrations “mostly peaceful,” business owners and residents of impacted areas are losing their patience for that type of coverage, as they watch their cities burn.

Following a Democratic National Convention that was entirely devoid of mention of the unrest in major Democrat-run cities, the Biden campaign is now realizing that perhaps this is an issue worth addressing.

