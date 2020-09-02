https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/02/black-lives-matters-protesters-take-aim-at-elvis-presleys-graceland/

It’s come to this. . .

Black Lives Matters protesters defaced the wall outside of Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion in Memphis:

You see, it was justified because something something something:

Helluva way to promote a cause:

Awful:

Cleanup is underway:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...