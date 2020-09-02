https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f5015e01852e24a8c2114d8
In a report published by CNN on Wednesday, actress Megan Drust claimed D’Elia, 40, pleasured himself in her car after asking for a ride home from a restaurant in 2011….
From protective face shields to dog food, forehead thermometers, air purifiers and bikes, here are the most purchased products we covered in August 2020….
A letter pleading with the Prime Minister for help in getting staff back to the office was signed by more than 80 chief executives, including the heads of Greene King, Pizza Express and Caffe Nero….
Futures slipped in extended trading Wednesday evening as investors looked to pare already-robust gains seen on Wall Street so far this week….
Attorney General Bill Barr dismissed Trump’s comments accusing Obama and Biden of treason, with Barr claiming Trump was just been speaking “colloquially.”…