New York City Pastor Kenneth Boller asked his Catholic mass participants to make affirmations in standing against racial injustices.

In the now-viral prayer, Boller encouraged white people to renounce their privilege as he spoke near black and white portraits of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.

What are the details?

Boller closed Sunday’s 11:30 a.m. mass at the Church of St. Francis Xavier by requesting that congregants bow their heads for a “racial justice” prayer.

“I now invite you to stand, and in joining us in the prayer for racial justice, by responding ‘yes’ to each of the following statements,” Boller began.

He asked, “Do you support racial justice, equity, and compassion in human relations? Do you affirm that white privilege is unfair and harmful to those who have it and to those who do not? Do you affirm that white privilege and the culture of white supremacy must be dismantled where it is present? Do you support racial equity justice and liberation for every person? Do you affirm the inherent worth and dignity of every person?”

In answering “yes,” Boller encouraged churchgoers to commit to their promises:

Therefore, from this day forward, will you strive to understand more deeply the injustice and suffering white privilege and white supremacy cause? Will you commit to help transform our church culture to one that is actively engaged in seeking racial justice and equity for all, for everyone? Will you make a greater effort to treat all people with the same respect you expect to receive. Will you commit to developing the courage to live your beliefs and values of racial justice and equality? Will you strive to eliminate racial prejudice from your thoughts and actions so that you can better promote the racial justice efforts of our church? Will you renew and honor this pledge daily knowing that our church and our community, our nation, and our world will be better places because of our efforts?

Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin shared a clip of the sermon on Twitter, captioning it, “A tipster sent me this revolting BLM prayer at St Xavier Catholic Church in NYC yesterday: ‘Do you affirm that white privilege is unfair … will you commit to helping transform our church culture’ and worship daily at altar of ‘racial justice.’ St. George Floyd replaces Jesus.”

You can watch the full mass here.

