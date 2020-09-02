https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnn-has-no-choice-trump-responds-to-cuomo-cohen-recording-about-sexual-misconduct

President Donald Trump called for CNN host Chris Cuomo to be fired on Tuesday morning after “Tucker Carlson Tonight” featured a recorded conversation between Cuomo and disbarred attorney Michael Cohen about sexual misconduct.

“Will Fredo be fired by Fake News @CNN?” Trump tweeted. “He speaks with great disrespect about women, and it will only get worse. Fredo’s Ratings are bad, so this is the time. Always terrible to speak to sleazebags, especially when you are being recorded. CNN has no choice, Fredo must go!”

Will Fredo be fired by Fake News @CNN? He speaks with great disrespect about women, and it will only get worse. Fredo’s Ratings are bad, so this is the time. Always terrible to speak to sleazebags, especially when you are being recorded. CNN has no choice, Fredo must go! https://t.co/veVwg7G1YF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

Trump’s remarks come in response to the following exchange that Cuomo and Cohen had that was played on Tucker Carlson’s show last night:

CUOMO: You know, I’m always careful when I talk to media, you know? … You know many f***ing phone calls I’ve gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they heard about me to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC? Guys calling and saying, “I heard he was the Charlie Rose of ABC. He used to invite women to the hotel and open his bathrobe.” Do I look like the kind of f***ing guy who’s gotta do that? COHEN: Sure. Why not? [INAUDIBLE] CUOMO: …lying saying, “I have a good source that says he forced one woman to have sex. I just want to know if you’ve ever heard anything like that.” There is no woman. There is none of that. COHEN: So, here’s the problem– CUOMO: Women who do work there, saying, “oh, yeah, you know, some of these of men,” and naming me with other guys. “You know, we bumped into each other once in the elevator and he put his hand on my shoulder and he made me really uncomfortable.” I mean, what the f***? COHEN: It’s a problem and now– CUOMO: I’m careful with the media always. I’ve always told you, the media is not your friend. COHEN: No.

“Whoa,” Carlson said after playing the tape. “Well, there’s a lot to unpack here, but the first thing you notice is that Chris Cuomo was agitated. He’s mad. Really mad. And you know what makes him maddest of all? The suggestion that he’s gotta act like some old guy, Charlie Rose, to get the ladies.”

“Sandbagging women in hotel rooms with an open bathrobe, ‘do I look like kind of f***ing guy whose gotta do that?’ he asked his pal, Michael Cohen,” Carlson mockingly quoted Cuomo. “Cohen’s response? ‘Sure, why not?’ Open bathrobes seem normal to Michael Cohen.”

Cohen, a convicted felon, responded to the segment by writing on Twitter: “The only people in possession of these recordings are me, @DOJ , @POTUS & Trump Org. I did not give this recording or authorization for its use to @FoxNews or anyone. @POTUS and cronies violated my First amendment rights and now this; all to discredit me and my book. What’s next?”

The only people in possession of these recordings are me, @DOJ, @POTUS & Trump Org. I did not give this recording or authorization for its use to @FoxNews or anyone. @POTUS and cronies violated my First amendment rights and now this; all to discredit me and my book. What’s next? pic.twitter.com/ajgmpE9ZoF — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) September 2, 2020

