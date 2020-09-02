https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/colorado-woman-repeatedly-punches-12-year-old-boy-back-head-trump-yard-sign/

Boulder, Colorado – A woman on Monday violently assaulted a 12-year-old boy over a Trump yard sign.

The Denver Post reported that Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said the woman was driving a moped when she spotted the boy on his bike and did a u-turn to confront him over the Trump sign.

The liberal woman approached the boy and said something to the effect of “you want something to look at,” and used a closed fist to beat the boy in the back of the head and arms several times, and scratched him.

CBS Denver reported:

According to the police report, a woman riding a moped passed the boy and saw the sign. “The suspect made a U-turn and approached the victim and began assaulting him because of his political banner. The suspect then attempted to take the banner but was unsuccessful,” investigators stated. The suspect was described as a white female, in her 20s or 30s, wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt, and blue jeans. The moped was blue or grey. The assault is still under investigation.

The assault is under investigation and Boulder police are still looking for the woman.

