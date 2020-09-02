https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/514907-conway-warns-there-are-even-more-hidden-undercover-trump-voters-this-year

Former White House counselor Kellyanne ConwayKellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTime for Biden to blitz Trump Swift Boat strategist to oversee huge pro-Trump super PAC: report Juan Williams: Trump’s black voices deny the truth MORE warned that there are more “hidden” supporters of President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump used private email account while in White House, ex-friend says Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden ‘is on some kind of an enhancement’ How Markey took down a Kennedy MORE who will boost him during his reelection bid in November.

“The person who coined the term, ‘hidden, undercover Trump voter in 2016,’ there are even more of them, and they’re even more committed now, and they’re going to surprise you as to who they are this time,” Conway said in an interview released Wednesday by Showtime’s “The Circus.”

Conway cited a poll, seemingly one released in July from the right-leaning Cato Institute, that reported 62 percent of Americans said they have political views they are afraid to share, led mostly by conservatives.

“But they express themselves at the ballot box,” Conway said after referencing the poll.

The interview was conducted last week, during the Republican National Convention and during Conway’s final days at the White House. She announced ahead of the convention that she would depart from her position in the administration at the end of the month to focus on family matters.

Asked by “The Circus” contributor Jennifer Palmieri if she “personally” believes in Trump, Conway responded, “I very much believe in America, and I think America needs a leader for a time such as this.”

Conway also predicted that “a week after the conventions, the president will be way ahead.”

The Democratic National Convention was held the week prior to the GOP’s.

Several polls released Wednesday found Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden ‘is on some kind of an enhancement’ Pro-Trump group poll: Voters prioritizing economy, have shifting views on protests Twitter removes video from Trump tweet after ‘Electric Avenue’ copyright complaint MORE leading Trump nationally and in key battleground states.

