Washington Monument

President Trump was right.

Boy was he!

Two years ago in August 2017 President Trump warned that Democrats will soon be taking down Washington and Jefferson statues.

Trump called it.

President Trump: George Washington was a slave owner. Was George Washington a slave owner? So will George Washington now lose his status? Are we going to now take down, excuse me. Are we going to take down statues of George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson? What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? You like him? OK, good. Are we going to take down his statue because he was a major slave owner? Now, are we going to take down his statue?

Trump was right.

Democrat and leftist mobs have been torching and ripping down statues of the American founders and Catholic saints for months now.

They hate this country and its founders.

A DC working group commissioned by liberal Mayor Muriel Bowser recommended removing and/or renaming the Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, Benjamin Frankin and Andrew Jackson schools and memorials.

The left is actively trying to ‘remove, relocate or contextualize’ the Washington Monument, Ben Franklin Statue, the Jefferson Memorial, a Christopher Columbus statue, Andrew Jackson statue and other memorials in DC.

These people are representative of the modern day Democrat Party. They hate America and want it wiped out and remade in some utopian vision.

These are dangerous people.

Democrats must have been frightened after their intentions were made public on Tuesday.

So today they deleted the page with their recommendations to remove the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial.

ABC7 reported:

ABC7 found Tuesday that the executive summary and recommendations list that’s currently on the DC FACES website only lists recommended changes to the aforementioned 49 assets, all of which are local (see full list below). A previous version of the executive summary, though, also lists an additional eight federal statues and memorials — Columbus Fountain, the Benjamin Franklin Statue, the Andrew Jackson Statue, the Jefferson Memorial, the George Mason Memorial, the Newlands Memorial Fountain, the Albert Pike Statue, and the Washington Monument. It recommends removing, relocating or contextualizing all of them.

