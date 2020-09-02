https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/cuomo-says-trump-will-need-army-protect-him-if-he-pulls-federal-funds-crime-plagued?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is saying that President Trump “better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York” if he follows through on an initiative to further control federal funds that go to cities failing to control recent crime waves.

The Democratic governor spoke Wednesday evening after the White House released the details of a presidential memorandum in which Trump states he’ll hold elected officials accountable for stopping the rioting, looting and mass property destruction in their communities by exploring how federal funds can be spent to ensure residents and property are protected.

“He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him,” Cuomo said about Trump, a native New Yorker. “He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City, people don’t want to have anything to do with him.”

Cuomo also thinks Trump’s plan is illegal.

The presidential memorandum specifically cites New York City, Portland, Seattle and Washington, DC.

Those U.S. cities have been among the worst vandalized during the social justice protests and pandemic over roughly the past five months.

In August, shootings more than doubled in New York City, compared to the same period last year and murders increased by nearly 50 percent, according to police.

