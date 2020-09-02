https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f513d301852e24a8c211eda
A Bay Area police officer’s been charged with voluntary manslaughter for an April incident in which he shot and killed a black man wielding a bat in Walmart….
Russia sought to “amplify” worries over the integrity of U.S. elections by promoting concerns that mail-in voting will lead to widespread fraud, says DHS bulletin….
Mark Fitting, 53, who works at a US Navy facility in Philadelphia, was among four people charged on Wednesday on federal charges of stealing government-owned technical information….
Primary and secondary schools in Greater Manchester, Yorkshire, Leicestershire, Lancashire and Buckinghamshire have all been stricken by the virus….
Democrats and the Trump administration are taking a key step toward avoiding a government shutdown in September…