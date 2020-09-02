https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/debate-moderators-announced-presidential-debates-trump-haters-chris-wallace-worst/

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced its three moderators for this year’s planned debates.

It is still 50-50 on whether Joe Biden will show up for the events.

Even when he is fed the questions and answers he still goofs up.

Chris Wallace from FOX News — a major Trump hater, Kristen Welker from NBC, another far left Trump-hater and Steve Scully from C-SPAN will moderate this year’s debates.

Wallace is a complete anti-Trumper. The far left FOX News host ruined FOX News Sunday and made it unwatchable. Wallace attacked President Trump in December saying, “I believe that President Trump is engaged in the most direct sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history.”

Why would Republicans EVER agree for Wallace to be a moderator?

Mediaite reported:

The Commission on Presidential Debates has made their decision on who will moderate the three debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden for the 2020 election. After presiding over the last presidential debate of the 2016 election, Fox News’ Chris Wallace will return on September 29th to oversee the first face-off between Trump and Biden in Cleveland. The second debate debate in Miami will be held by C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully on October 15th, and the third one in Nashville will be moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker on October 22nd.

