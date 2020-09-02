https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Russia-hack-election-cyberattack/2020/09/02/id/985113

The Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity arm and the FBI both say they have not seen any cyberattacks on voter registration databases this year, Politico reports.

Their statement came after a report surfaced claiming Michigan voter data appeared on a Russian hacking forum.

According to the statement issued Tuesday, both agencies said they had not seen attacks “on any systems involving voting.”

“Information on U.S. elections is going to grab headlines, particularly if it as cast as foreign interference. Early, unverified claims should be viewed with a healthy dose of skepticism,” the agencies wrote.

On Tuesday, journalist Julia Ioffe tweeted that Russian news media “discovered data from Michigan voter data rolls—including the personal info of 7.6 million Michigan voters—on a Russian hackers’ platform.” She also wrote that voter information from swing states like Florida and North Carolina was also found on the platform.

In response to the claim, which went viral, the Michigan Department of State tweeted a response.

“Public voter information in Michigan and elsewhere is available to anyone through a FOIA request,” the response states. “Our system has not been hacked.”

Ioffe did acknowledge the state’s response, but her original post had already gone viral.

“A lot of it has been floating around for a while,” she wrote, about the voter data, adding that “it’s just unclear what these hackers are using it for.”

Ioffe wasn’t the only one to write about the Russian journalists alleged find. Several news outlets also reported on the alleged hacking.

“My main takeaway: it’s going to be critical over the next few months to maintain our cool and not spin up over every claim,” tweeted Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs. “The last measure of resilience is the American Voter.”

