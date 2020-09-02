https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/morris-biden-trump-closetvoters/2020/09/02/id/985195

Voters supporting President Donald Trump “are coming out of the closet,” former Democratic strategist and White House adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax TV on Wednesday, adding that once Trump takes the lead there’s “no way for (Joe) Biden to get it back.”

Morris appeared on “The Chris Salcedo Show” to analyze recently released presidential polls, offering that Trump benefited from last week’s National Republican Convention and “has gone from considerably far back to very close, if not tied, if not ahead,” and called it “significant.”

“The Trump voters are coming out of the closet,” said Morris, who was Bill Clinton’s adviser during his time as Arkansas governor and president of the United States. “They have been afraid to admit that they were voting for Trump. Shame is the big weapon the Democrats use to hold them in line for Biden.

“’You’re not going to vote for this guy. If you do you’re a deplorable. You can’t really vote for Donald Trump.’ They never say why. It just isn’t fashionable or stylish. But the more people who are voting for Trump, and the more people read that other people are voting for Trump, that he’s catching up and catching on, then people abandon that reason.”

Morris added that many people don’t particularly like Biden, and, despite media characterizations, don’t know why they don’t like Trump. But once the Trump rides the momentum into the lead, Biden will be unable to reclaim it.

“Once Trump gains the lead, Biden has no way of getting it back,” he said. “Because once you break through that shame barrier, you say ‘It’s OK to vote for Trump,’ then at that point what is Biden going to do? Barnstorm the country? Is he going to come out with some new programs? Make executive orders? He’s not president.

“The guy is a pathetic, stay-at-home, incapable, demented loser. And he cannot come back. And once Trump takes the lead, this race is going to be over.”

