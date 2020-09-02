https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nancy-pelosi-marie-antoinette-salon-shutdowns/2020/09/02/id/985200

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the “Marie Antoinette” of the 21st Century and liberals live by a rule of double standards, Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax TV.

Trump Jr. was referring to security footage released by a business owner of Pelosi getting a wash and a blowout at a San Francisco hair salon, despite salons locked down since March.

“You are more likely to get in trouble for opening your business to be able to put food on your family’s table then you are for looting someone else’s business,” Trump Jr. told Wednesday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show,” discussing his new book, “Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Defense of the Indefensible.”

“That’s not the America I know. That’s not the America most Americans know. That is apparently the America Democratic Party platform, though, these days. They live by these rules of double standards, of hypocrisy, none better perhaps exemplified by what Nancy Pelosi did just [Tuesday] where she forces a store owner to open up to give her a blowout at her hair drying appointment when that business owner has been told they had to be shut down.

“Between that, the $25,000 refrigerator, the gourmet custom ice cream that she has, Nancy Pelosi is so out of touch she is like the Marie Antoinette of the 21st Century, yet she’s supposed to be representing the people. She has no idea about the people.”

Antoinette, who married the future French king Louis XVI when she was just 15 years old, was the source of much gossip. Widely circulated newspapers poked fun at her profligate behavior.

