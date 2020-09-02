http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Le1JoYoxgdI/

President Donald Trump on Wednesday mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for getting caught at a San Francisco hair salon without wearing a mask.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask – despite constantly lecturing everyone else,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask – despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

The president commented after leaked security footage showed Pelosi at a hair salon without wearing a mask — even though hair salons remain closed in San Francisco.

Trump also shared a video of Pelosi telling Americans on Wednesday to wear masks, despite her violation in San Francisco.

The president then speculated about Pelosi’s relationship with the beauty parlor owner.

“The Beauty Parlor owner must really dislike Crazy Nancy Pelosi,” Trump said. “Turning her in, on tape, is a really big deal. She probably treats him like she treats everyone else.”

The salon owner Erica Kious shared the footage with Fox News, calling Pelosi’s action a “slap in the face” when she is not allowed to work inside the building.

The Beauty Parlor owner must really dislike Crazy Nancy Pelosi. Turning her in, on tape, is a really big deal. She probably treats him like she treats everyone else…And she strongly supported a Kennedy who just lost in, of all places, Massachusetts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

Trump also mocked Pelosi for supporting Rep. Joe Kennedy III who lost his Senate primary challenge to establishment candidate Sen. Ed Markey.

“She strongly supported a Kennedy who just lost in, of all places, Massachusetts!” he wrote.

The president said Pelosi’s hypocrisy would only help Republicans win back the majority in the House of Representatives in November.

“We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!” he wrote.

