The stock market on Thursday took a nosedive as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 807.77 points or 2.8%, posting its largest single day drop since June, and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 fell 5% and 3.5% respectively.

Companies including Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet all posted losses for the day. But other businesses including cruise company Carnival and Macy’s posted gains on Thursday.

Thursday’s significant declines come on the heels of recent upward momentum after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished Wednesday at record highs beating the records they had just made on Tuesday.

Thursday’s decline drops the Dow below 29,000 again after it had risen above 29,000 on Wednesday for the first time since February.

