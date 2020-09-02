https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/514911-dwayne-johnson-and-family-tested-positive-for-covid-19

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced on Wednesday that he, his wife, Lauren Hashian, and their two daughters have all tested positive for COVID-19.

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things that we have ever had to endure as a family and for me personally too as well, and I’ve gone through some doozies in the past. I’ve gotten knocked about and gotten my ass kicked a little bit in the past,” the actor said in a video on Instagram.

“My No. 1 priority is to always protect my family, protect my children, my loved ones,” he continued. “By the way, I know I speak for all of you guys — it is our No. 1 priority. All of you guys around the world, you always want to protect your families and your babies.”

Johnson said that his family is “on the other end of it” and no longer contagious.

“Believe me, I am counting my blessings because, like all of us, we all have been hit by this thing, whether it is people we know, family we know, loved ones we know, friends we know. So we are counting our blessings right now because we are well aware that it isn’t always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier,” he said.

Johnson said his daughters Jasmine and Tiana Johnson had sore throats but no other symptoms. However, he and Hashian had a “rough go” but have since recovered.

The actor said the family caught the virus from “very close family friends” who do not know where they were exposed to the coronavirus. He said the family has been practicing social distancing and taking a slate of precautions since the pandemic spiked in the U.S. in March.

“If you guys are having family and friends over to your house, you know them, you trust them, they’ve been quarantining just like you guys, you still never know. You never know,” Johnson said, calling on individuals to get tested for COVID-19 and encourage loved ones to do the same.

Johnson also insisted people boost their immune systems, wear face coverings and take other health precautions.

“It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea about wearing masks and make it a political agenda, part of a political agenda, politicizing it. It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do, and it’s the responsible thing to do,” Johnson said.

“I am sending you guys so much love and so much mana. And stay healthy, my friends. And thank you for all the love and support,” he continued.

