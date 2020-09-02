http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mAiABdB2itg/

Actor and former WWE superstar Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and his family have tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus, he revealed to his fans on Wednesday.

“The update is this,” Johnson said in a Wednesday afternoon Instagram post. “My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19.”

He described it as one of the most “challenging and difficult” things they had to endure as a family.

Watch below

“I wish it was only me who tested positive. But it wasn’t. It was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut,” he continued.

The actor added that his family is “good” –on the mend and “on the other side” and “no longer contagious.”

“We are healthy, and we’ve gotten through COVID-19 stronger and healthier,” he added.

