Facebook is threatening to delete Mark Dice's account with over 800,000 followers because he shared a video of accused shooter Kyle Rittenhouse offering medical aid to protesters during the Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha last week.

Facebook just removed a video I posted showing Kyle Rittenhouse offering help to a wounded protester in Kenosha and are threatening to delete my entire account. This was the video: pic.twitter.com/kXoUvQdTDS — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) September 2, 2020









In no way did I “glorify” or celebrate him, nor “praise” him. I simply posted a non-graphic video, and stated as a matter of fact what it showed. He helped a protester who was injured and didn’t show up in Kenosha with any malicious intent to cause trouble. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) September 2, 2020





812,338 followers at risk if vanishing any minute. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) September 2, 2020





Three strikes in 90 days means they restrict the reach of your posts, so that’s why they did that, to strangle my reach, which was almost 6,000,000 last week alone. pic.twitter.com/wG902rp4cC — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) September 2, 2020



As I reported on Monday, Facebook has outright blocked links to both of Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal defense funds, blocked his name from search results and declared they intend to censor content that “praises, supports, or represents” him because they’ve chosen to label him a “mass shooter.”

