Nancy Pelosi has again taken aim at President Trump in the form of a lecture about alleged coronavirus denial and accusing the president of discouraging the wearing of masks:

From the start, President Trump has denied the facts about how to best fight the coronavirus. Now, he wants Americans to put loyalty to him ahead of the health of their children, parents, and siblings. #DeadlineWH pic.twitter.com/Ifc0blPrNf — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 2, 2020

Everybody knows there’s no hypocrisy like Nancy Pelosi hypocrisy, and this week has been no different. Yesterday we told you about a salon’s security camera catching the House Speaker entering without a mask in order to get her hair done, even though indoor services of that type remain banned in the state.

‘It was a slap in the face’: Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits shuttered salon, is recorded without mask https://t.co/9fVY9REhH1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 1, 2020

It’s entirely possible that Democrats such as Pelosi feel emboldened to disobey the regulations they support for everybody else because they know the media will have their backs. The Pelosi story is no exception, and here’s one example:

Have to ask upon seeing this: Is it legal in CA — a “two party consent” state — to videotape someone in a private home or business without their consent? https://t.co/0DYsEpnTSY #FoxNews — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) September 1, 2020

So that’s the story?

Yes as long as the video does not record audio or if there is no expectation of privacy. Advocating people get prosecuted for recording politicians behaving badly is probably not the hill journalists should die on @cmarinucci https://t.co/kQzkovnFbi — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 2, 2020

Defending Democrats is just instinctive for so many in the media.

Have to ask upon seeing this: Do you work for Nancy Pelosi? https://t.co/Vlj1hZ69ij — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 1, 2020

It’s not an unfair question.

Nancy Pelosi was caught not wearing a mask and flouting covid salon regulations. Reporter’s immediate reflex is to attack the whistleblower. https://t.co/04e87C9pvi — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) September 1, 2020

If it’s not a hidden camera it’s legal. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) September 1, 2020

That’s definitely the story here. That goddamn small business and their security cameras. Good journamalisming https://t.co/XmVa1ozjqd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 1, 2020

Not the most powerful Democrat in the country abusing her power or position, not wearing a mask and ignoring COVID guidelines that everyone read has to follow of face a fine or being shutdown. That’s definitely not the story here. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 1, 2020

Nothing today beat Nancy Pelosi getting caught breaking her own city’s COVID mandates and a Politico editor getting pissy and blaming the business security camera for it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2020

The job of a journalist is to protect Democrats and punish anyone who embarrasses them. https://t.co/0qyIFlilc7 — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 1, 2020

Your job is to protect Democrats. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 1, 2020

And they obviously know it.

It also makes no damn sense if you think about it for like 2 seconds. She’s suggesting that it’s illegal for stores to have security cameras. Someone let the lawyers at Walmart and Target and every other big box store know — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 1, 2020

Here’s a “senior writer” at @politico who is unaware that it’s legal to videotape someone breaking the law – even if it’s the Speaker of the House. https://t.co/2Inware5eV — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) September 2, 2020

A member of the “media” promoting censorship to cover for Pelosi. https://t.co/3hyN6Ppsyy — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 1, 2020

Seems like the kind of thing that you, as a California reporter, should’ve investigated the answer to before tweeting, rather than instinctively seeking to run interference for one of the most powerful politicians in the country. https://t.co/b0ExZc6MXs — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 1, 2020

It’s almost as if some in the media consider their job to be supporting a particular narrative rather than holding those in power accountable.

