Lin Wood, the renowned lawyer who brought the mainstream media to their knees for Richard Jewell and Nicholas Sandmann, has a new target: Twitter.

The leftist social-media operation locked down Wood’s Twitter feed for nine hours because he is raising money for the legal defense of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old falsely accused of “murder” because he shot and killed two attackers in self defense during the riot in Kenshoa, Wisconsin, on August 25.

Last week, Wood announced the formation of #FightBack, a foundation that will defend Americans from the legal predations of the radical Left and its myrmidons in the government.

#FightBack is organizing fundraising efforts for Rittenhouse and has pulled together a legal team led by John Pierce of Pierce Bainbridge.

“I was arrested today & confined in Twitter jail falsely accused of glorifying violence,” Wood tweeted late last night. “I was exonerated this evening by a finding of ‘incorrectly actioned.’ I am free tonight.”

(1) I was arrested today & confined in Twitter jail falsely accused of glorifying violence. I was exonerated this evening by a finding of “incorrectly actioned.” I am free tonight. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 2, 2020

Wood’s cybercrime?

He’s raising money for the legal defense of Rittenhouse, who faces reckless and intentional and attempted intentional first-degree homicide charges.

Rittenhouse shot and killed a sex offender and domestic abuser and shot and wounded a gun-wielding criminal, all of whom attacked him in August 25.

But now, Twitter chieftain Jack Dorsey and his social-media behemoth are on Wood’s target list.

“I’m going to take Jack Dorsey’s ass down,” Wood told Fox News. “He has been abusing the First Amendment of this country for his own agenda.”

Twitter frequently blocks conservatives, but this time, they picked the wrong tweeter to blue-pencil.

“I knew they were going to censor me because I’m sending a message of hope,” Wood told Fox. “I’m sending a message of truth. And I’m sending a message that Kyle Rittenhouse is innocent.”

Wood boasts about 150,000 followers, quite a few of whom likely agree with the message about Rittenhouse that Wood is sending.

On Sunday, Wood announced that #FightBack has raised $605,550 from 11,254 donors.

That aside, Twitter reversed itself and admitted that Wood’s account was “incorrectly actioned.”

Thing was, Fox reported, Wood’s account didn’t appear to be locked to outside users.

However, “a screengrab of Wood’s account shared with Fox News shows his account ‘has been locked for violating the Twitter rules.’ Specifically, Wood was dinged for ‘violating our rules against glorifying violence,’” Fox reported.

“@Twitter is censoring my attorney @LLinWood,” congressional candidate Majorie Taylor Greene tweeted with a screen shot of the notice. “@jack why are conservatives being canceled on Twitter?”

.@Twitter is censoring my attorney @LLinWood .@jack why are conservatives being canceled on Twitter? We will not allow our 1st amendment freedom of speech to be taken from us! In January, I’ll be a Congresswoman. I’ll #fightback@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/FU7WlFitsP — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress?? (@mtgreenee) September 1, 2020

Good question, but in any event, Wood’s remarks to Fox aren’t the first time he’s put Dorsey and his company on notice.

On August 2, he tweeted this warning:

Twitter is heavily suppressing my account. In my opinion, Twitter is violating federal law. I can also see a legal theory that along with @Facebook & @YouTube there may be a criminal enterprise. I will be creative when @N1ckSandmann sues the hell out of Twitter. Soon, Jack. Soon. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 2, 2020

Five days later, Wood wrote that Twitter was providing the ammunition he need to sue:

Jack & @Twitter are somewhat out of control in recent days. Censoring, suspending & dropping Followers. I lost 1,000 in past few hours. Jack is creating a mountain of evidence that will indict Twitter in litigation. Keep up the good work, Jack. I appreciate the help!#FightBack — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 7, 2020

Sandmann and Jewell

Wood is not to be taken lightly.

When the major news media — with the willing assistance of Twitter in violation of its own guidelines — mounted a Two Minutes Hate against Sandmann, who stood up to a “Native American elder” and fake war hero who tried to bully him at the Lincoln Memorial, Wood declared war.

CNN and the Washington Post have settled, but more lawsuits are pending.

“Nicholas Sandmann is going to take down the mainstream media. And then we’re going to take down social media,” Wood told Fox. “Nicolas Sandmann is going to never be forgotten.”

Another of Wood’s unforgotten clients is Richard Jewell, the security guard who saved lives when he discovered a bomb in Atlanta’s Centennial Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics. After the media smeared Jewell by claiming the FBI suspected him of planting the bomb, Wood sued for Jewell and forced settlements out of CNN, NBC, and the New York Post.

Jewell was the subject of last year’s eponymous film from Clint Eastwood.

