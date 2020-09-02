https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/far-left-portland-mayor-says-will-move-soon-violent-leftists-attack-condo-building/

As calls for Portland “mayor” Ted Wheeler to resign increase, the rioters once attacked his condo in the ritzy Pearl District on Monday night. They smashed out the windows and tried to set the place on fire.

Evidently this was the mayor’s birthday, and this was the party antifa threw for him.

A protestor threw a firework inside the lobby pic.twitter.com/h0R2DZzOoH — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) September 1, 2020

Using bats, antifa black bloc rioters are smashing up property around @tedwheeler’s Portland condo. There have been no police at all tonight per Wheeler’s directive of “deescalation.” #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/D0RtQtGL6j — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2020

Turns out the fire was set in doctor’s office on the first floor of the building, which happens to be minority owned.

On Tuesday Mayor Wheeler announced he will move from his condo building. The failed mayor apologized to his neighbors after the latest round of protests.

The New York Post reported:

The Democratic mayor of Portland, Ore. is moving from his $840,000 condo to avoid rioters who have repeatedly targeted the building, according to a report. Ted Wheeler wrote to neighbors in his building to say it would be “best for me and for everyone else’s safety and peace” for him to move from the building that rioters tried to torch on his 58th birthday Monday, according to The Oregonian. “I want to express my sincere apologies for the damage to our home and the fear that you are experiencing due to my position,” Wheeler reportedly wrote, according to a screenshot of the email. “It’s unfair to all of you who have no role in politics or in my administration.”

