There are many great things about Chicago.

One of the not-so-great things about the Windy City, however, is its reputation for gun and gang violence. Chicago police have a difficult, dangerous job.

These days, it’s getting even more dangerous: FBI officials in Chicago issued a “situational information report” dated Aug. 26 warning Chicago law enforcement officers that nearly three dozen street gangs “have formed a pact to ‘shoot on-sight any cop that has a weapon drawn on any subject in public’,” WLS-TV reported.

“[M]embers of these gang factions have been actively searching for, and filming, police officers in performance of their official duties. The purpose of which is to catch on film an officer drawing his/her weapon on any subject and the subsequent ‘shoot on-sight’ of said officer, in order to garner national media attention,” the report continued.

Notice that the gang members are reportedly watching for cops to draw a “weapon” — not specifically a firearm.

This suggests the gang members would shoot on sight even if a cop draws a less-lethal weapon like a taser or pepper spray.

This is obviously inappropriate and extremely dangerous.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said there is a “sense of lawlessness” permeating Chicago’s streets. He said the danger faced by police officers in the line of duty is not just real but increasing.

The numbers back up Brown’s assertion: According to WLS, 51 Chicago police officers have been shot at so far this year and ten have actually been shot — compared to just 15 officers shot at, and one actually shot, in each of the prior two years.

Brown said this dramatic increase in shootings at police officers clearly shows that “people are seeking to do harm to cops.”

This shows just how dangerous it is to be a cop right now.

Police officers routinely place themselves in harm’s way in order to protect their communities. Now, officers must also be on the lookout for those who actively seek to do them harm simply for doing their jobs.

In addition, many cities have made it clear that they won’t stand behind their law enforcement officers.

The anti-police sentiment currently sweeping the nation began as a reaction to alleged widespread police brutality. Now, the tables seem to have turned and the police are the ones being brutalized.

At this point, why would anyone want to be a cop? It’s no wonder Chicago police officers are retiring at twice the average rate.

There are people roaming the streets of America who are openly opposed to law and order. They see police officers and other law enforcement officials as their enemies.

In reality, law enforcement officers are an integral part of a functioning, civilized society.

Brown urged both police officers and members of the community to “push back fervently against lawlessness.”

He’s right: We cannot allow violent bad actors to run roughshod through our cities.

