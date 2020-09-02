https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/first-ever-joint-sabbath-celebration-israel-united-arab-emirates/

(ISRAEL TODAY) — On Friday leading up to the beginning of the Sabbath, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs held an interactive, live, joint cyber-Sabbath-celebration on the Internet, between Israel and the Jewish communities in the United Arab Emirates. Participants of the Sabbath reception included the Minister of Diaspora Affairs, MK Omer Yankelevich, the official president of the Jewish communities in the UAE – Ross Kriel, and the official rabbi of the community, Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, along with Israeli and UAE youth.

Members of the Firqat Alnoor Israeli classical orchestra of near-Eastern music also participated in the event playing HaTikva (“the hope”), the Israeli national anthem. One young participant sang the national anthem of the Emirates.

The Steingiser family performed the Sabbath candle-lighting ceremony.

