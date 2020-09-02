https://www.theblaze.com/news/florida-father-reportedly-drowns-his-own-1-year-old-in-lake-after-fighting-with-childs-mother

Florida authorities say that a 28-year-old father drowned his 19-month-old son in a lake before drowning himself.

What are the details?

Miguel Leonardo Hernandez allegedly fought with the mother of his child, Kevin Leonardo-Cisnero, before purportedly killing his son and then himself.

Authorities discovered Hernandez and the child’s body on Thursday in Lake George in southeastern Orlando and classified the deaths as a probable murder-suicide.

The New York Post reported that Orlando police officers and firefighters both arrived at the lake, which is near the Barber Park Apartments in Orlando after reports of a “suspicious incident.”

Orlando police spokesperson Heidi Rodriguez told the outlet that Hernandez and the child’s mother engaged in many arguments before the alleged murder-suicide.

“There were a lot of arguments between the couple,” she revealed, noting that the two were fighting over an undisclosed domestic issue.

Rodriguez added that Hernandez was caught on video surveillance prior to allegedly drowning the child.

A short time later, he returned to the lake and reportedly drowned himself.

“It wasn’t long after,” she said.

