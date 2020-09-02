https://www.axios.com/biden-kenosha-visit-08913e67-7b61-4c03-845b-de51970ecfac.html

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, where they will hold a “community meeting” to “bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face” before making a local stop in the city, his campaign announced.

Why it matters: The visit will come two days after President Trump made a trip to Kenosha against the wishes of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) to tour damage from the violent protests that erupted after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Trump spent much of his Tuesday visit defending law enforcement and attacking “left-wing violence.”

The big picture: This will be the Democratic nominee’s first trip to Wisconsin, a critical swing state in the 2020 election that Trump won in 2016. In a speech earlier this week, Biden forcefully condemned riots and accused Trump of “rooting for chaos and violence” to bolster his law-and-order campaign message.

“I want to be very clear: Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It’s lawlessness. Plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted,” Biden said.

He continued: “I want a safe America. Safe from COVID. Safe from crime and looting, safe from racially-motivated violence, safe from bad cops. Let me be crystal clear. Safe from four more years of Donald Trump.”

Go deeper: Biden plans modified return to campaign trail

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

