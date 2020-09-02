https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/514895-fox-news-poll-finds-biden-ahead-of-trump-in-three-battleground-states

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden ‘is on some kind of an enhancement’ Pro-Trump group poll: Voters prioritizing economy, have shifting views on protests Twitter removes video from Trump tweet after ‘Electric Avenue’ copyright complaint MORE is leading President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump used private email account while in White House, ex-friend says Trump reiterates call for drug test before debates, claims Biden ‘is on some kind of an enhancement’ How Markey took down a Kennedy MORE in three key battleground states Trump carried in 2016: Arizona, North Carolina and Wisconsin, according to a Fox News poll released Wednesday.

Biden’s widest lead is in Arizona, where he is ahead of Trump by 9 points, according to the poll. Biden has 49 percent of support among likely voters, compared with Trump’s 40 percent.

More likely voters in Arizona said they trust Biden to handle the coronavirus; he is preferred over Trump by 17 points. They also trust Biden over Trump to handle policing and criminal justice by 5 points.

Biden is leading in Arizona by wide margins among Hispanics, up 46 points. He’s up 16 points among women and 12 points among voters under 65, according to Fox.

Biden has a slimmer 4-point lead over Trump in North Carolina, with the former vice president backed by 50 percent of likely voters, compared with the president’s 46 percent, based on the poll.

Likely voters in North Carolina said they trust Trump to do a better job on handling the economy, by 8 points, and on dealing with China, by 5 points. More said they trust Biden on handling the coronavirus, by 9 points. The two were about equally trusted to handle policing and criminal justice, with Trump leading by 1 point.

In Wisconsin, Biden is leading Trump by 8 points. The Democrat is backed by 50 percent of likely voters, compared with Trump’s 42 percent, based on the poll.

Likely voters in Wisconsin trusted Biden over Trump on the coronavirus by a wide 17-point margin and preferred Biden over Trump by 5 points on policing and criminal justice.

Trump visited Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday amid unrest in the city over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The president went to the city despite requests from the governor and mayor for him to delay the visit. Biden is scheduled to visit Kenosha on Thursday.

Biden’s campaign said he will meet with Blake’s father during the visit. Trump said he would not meet with Blake’s family because they wanted “lawyers involved.”

The polls were conducted Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. The Arizona poll surveyed 853 voters and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points. The North Carolina poll surveyed 804 voters and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. The Wisconsin poll surveyed 858 voters and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

